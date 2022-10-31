Recent developments with QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.26 cents.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $114.17, up 3.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.45 and dropped to $112.33 before settling in for the closing price of $114.70. Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has traded in a range of $104.66-$193.58.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 7.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 74.00%. With a float of $1.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

In an organization with 45000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.51, operating margin of +29.16, and the pretax margin is +30.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 642,909. In this transaction President QTL & Global Affairs of this company sold 5,591 shares at a rate of $114.99, taking the stock ownership to the 44,572 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 2,084 for $126.51, making the entire transaction worth $263,647. This insider now owns 917 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.87) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +26.94 while generating a return on equity of 112.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.09% during the next five years compared to 15.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.29, a number that is poised to hit 3.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.88.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 27.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $142.26. However, in the short run, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $121.66. Second resistance stands at $124.12. The third major resistance level sits at $128.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.88. The third support level lies at $107.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 128.81 billion has total of 1,123,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 33,566 M in contrast with the sum of 9,043 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,936 M and last quarter income was 3,730 M.