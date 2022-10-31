Recent developments with The Home Depot Inc. (HD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.96 cents.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $290.00, up 2.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $299.16 and dropped to $290.00 before settling in for the closing price of $291.06. Over the past 52 weeks, HD has traded in a range of $264.51-$420.61.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 9.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.10%. With a float of $1.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.02 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 490600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.05, operating margin of +15.24, and the pretax margin is +14.38.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Home Improvement Retail Industry. The insider ownership of The Home Depot Inc. is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 71.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 300,590. In this transaction EVP and CIO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $300.59, taking the stock ownership to the 6,180 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s EVP, Customer Experience sold 12,650 for $316.26, making the entire transaction worth $4,000,705. This insider now owns 34,522 shares in total.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.68) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +10.87 while generating a return on equity of 2,050.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.70% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Home Depot Inc.’s (HD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 85.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.27, a number that is poised to hit 4.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) saw its 5-day average volume 2.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.05.

During the past 100 days, The Home Depot Inc.’s (HD) raw stochastic average was set at 49.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $286.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $305.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $301.87 in the near term. At $305.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $311.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $292.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $286.78. The third support level lies at $283.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 297.97 billion has total of 1,023,726K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 151,157 M in contrast with the sum of 16,433 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 43,792 M and last quarter income was 5,173 M.