Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) 20 Days SMA touches 1.92%: The odds favor the bear

On October 28, 2022, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) opened at $10.63, higher 4.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.18 and dropped to $10.41 before settling in for the closing price of $10.59. Price fluctuations for RXRX have ranged from $4.92 to $21.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -177.30% at the time writing. With a float of $144.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.21 million.

The firm has a total of 400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.55, operating margin of -1795.79, and the pretax margin is -1832.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27, was worth 171,450. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $10.72, taking the stock ownership to the 205,107 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 10,000 for $10.92, making the entire transaction worth $109,180. This insider now owns 88,773 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1832.18 while generating a return on equity of -47.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 101.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 64.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.66. The third major resistance level sits at $12.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.84.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

There are currently 170,774K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,180 K according to its annual income of -186,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,670 K and its income totaled -65,560 K.