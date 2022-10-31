Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) posted a -1.11% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On October 28, 2022, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) opened at $0.287, lower -2.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.287 and dropped to $0.2651 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Price fluctuations for MARK have ranged from $0.26 to $2.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -23.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 268.90% at the time writing. With a float of $94.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 74 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.17, operating margin of -86.99, and the pretax margin is +171.86.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Remark Holdings Inc. is 11.21%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +171.81 while generating a return on equity of 250.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 268.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.69 million, its volume of 0.57 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) raw stochastic average was set at 5.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3285, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5430. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2876 in the near term. At $0.2982, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3095. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2657, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2544. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2438.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Key Stats

There are currently 106,408K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,990 K according to its annual income of 27,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,560 K and its income totaled -12,530 K.