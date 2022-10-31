Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) soared 4.30 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) stock priced at $22.82, up 4.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.79 and dropped to $22.565 before settling in for the closing price of $22.80. REZI’s price has ranged from $18.36 to $28.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 456.60%. With a float of $143.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.70, operating margin of +9.56, and the pretax margin is +6.04.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Resideo Technologies Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,508,465. In this transaction President, ADI of this company sold 65,500 shares at a rate of $23.03, taking the stock ownership to the 155,081 shares.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.14 while generating a return on equity of 11.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 456.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Resideo Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s (REZI) raw stochastic average was set at 92.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.19 in the near term. At $24.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.74.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.32 billion, the company has a total of 145,687K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,846 M while annual income is 242,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,686 M while its latest quarter income was 94,000 K.