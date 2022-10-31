RIO (Rio Tinto Group) dropped -3.51 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 28, 2022, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) opened at $53.44, lower -3.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.82 and dropped to $52.50 before settling in for the closing price of $54.75. Price fluctuations for RIO have ranged from $50.92 to $84.01 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 13.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 115.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Looking closely at Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), its last 5-days average volume was 5.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.92. However, in the short run, Rio Tinto Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.60. Second resistance stands at $54.37. The third major resistance level sits at $54.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.96.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,255,795K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 90.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,495 M according to its annual income of 21,094 M.