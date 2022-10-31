Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) last year’s performance of -30.81% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) stock priced at $74.96, up 4.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.87 and dropped to $74.37 before settling in for the closing price of $74.77. RHI’s price has ranged from $65.40 to $125.77 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 4.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 98.30%. With a float of $106.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.88, operating margin of +11.49, and the pretax margin is +12.44.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Robert Half International Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 803,514. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $80.35, taking the stock ownership to the 247,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director sold 2,662 for $81.13, making the entire transaction worth $215,957. This insider now owns 14,284 shares in total.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.6 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 46.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.00% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Robert Half International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Looking closely at Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.15.

During the past 100 days, Robert Half International Inc.’s (RHI) raw stochastic average was set at 46.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.57. However, in the short run, Robert Half International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.96. Second resistance stands at $80.17. The third major resistance level sits at $82.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.96.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.19 billion, the company has a total of 109,568K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,461 M while annual income is 598,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,833 M while its latest quarter income was 166,210 K.