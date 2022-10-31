Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is 9.21% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $250.00, soaring 4.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $258.06 and dropped to $248.29 before settling in for the closing price of $246.65. Within the past 52 weeks, ROK’s price has moved between $190.08 and $354.99.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 3.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.10%. With a float of $115.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.80, operating margin of +17.72, and the pretax margin is +21.82.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 82.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 96,891. In this transaction SVP, Chief Information Officer of this company sold 428 shares at a rate of $226.38, taking the stock ownership to the 7,809 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s VP and Chief IP Counsel sold 1,200 for $253.10, making the entire transaction worth $303,717. This insider now owns 4,508 shares in total.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.38) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +19.38 while generating a return on equity of 79.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.77% during the next five years compared to 15.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.73, a number that is poised to hit 2.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

The latest stats from [Rockwell Automation Inc., ROK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was inferior to 0.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.97.

During the past 100 days, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (ROK) raw stochastic average was set at 93.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $235.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $243.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $260.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $264.25. The third major resistance level sits at $270.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $250.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $244.71. The third support level lies at $241.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.47 billion based on 115,435K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,997 M and income totals 1,358 M. The company made 1,969 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 297,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.