Schlumberger Limited (SLB) with a beta value of 1.86 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $51.04, down -2.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.71 and dropped to $49.77 before settling in for the closing price of $51.68. Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has traded in a range of $27.65-$53.89.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 117.40%. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

The firm has a total of 92000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.82, operating margin of +13.93, and the pretax margin is +10.35.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Schlumberger Limited is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 189,593,775. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 12,367,500 shares at a rate of $15.33, taking the stock ownership to the 10,701,961 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 12,032,500 for $17.00, making the entire transaction worth $204,552,500. This insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in total.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.39) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +8.20 while generating a return on equity of 13.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.40% during the next five years compared to 25.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Schlumberger Limited’s (SLB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Schlumberger Limited, SLB], we can find that recorded value of 19.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 14.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Schlumberger Limited’s (SLB) raw stochastic average was set at 85.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $51.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.58. The third major resistance level sits at $53.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $47.64.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 73.28 billion has total of 1,417,994K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,929 M in contrast with the sum of 1,881 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,477 M and last quarter income was 907,000 K.