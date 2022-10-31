Sea Limited (SE) volume exceeds 4.8 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

October 28, 2022, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) trading session started at the price of $48.80, that was -0.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.575 and dropped to $46.81 before settling in for the closing price of $49.59. A 52-week range for SE has been $42.71 – $366.32.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 95.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.30%. With a float of $253.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $555.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 67300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.32, operating margin of -18.79, and the pretax margin is -17.23.

Sea Limited (SE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sea Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Sea Limited is 14.27%, while institutional ownership is 74.50%.

Sea Limited (SE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.26) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -20.56 while generating a return on equity of -37.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sea Limited (SE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.72, a number that is poised to hit -1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) saw its 5-day average volume 4.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.42.

During the past 100 days, Sea Limited’s (SE) raw stochastic average was set at 13.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.47 in the near term. At $51.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.94.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Key Stats

There are 557,738K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.58 billion. As of now, sales total 9,955 M while income totals -2,047 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,943 M while its last quarter net income were -933,110 K.