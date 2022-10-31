SMFR (Sema4 Holdings Corp.) climbed 3.47 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.01, soaring 3.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.9491 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. Within the past 52 weeks, SMFR’s price has moved between $0.80 and $9.18.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.90%. With a float of $181.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $337.75 million.

The firm has a total of 1200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sema4 Holdings Corp. is 46.10%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 2,033. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 1,994 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 16,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 5,412 for $0.89, making the entire transaction worth $4,818. This insider now owns 95,930 shares in total.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sema4 Holdings Corp., SMFR], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9943, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0472. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0870. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1289. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1979. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9761, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9071. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8652.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 384.40 million based on 377,249K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 212,200 K and income totals -245,390 K. The company made 36,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -85,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.