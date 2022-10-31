Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) volume exceeds 0.54 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) stock priced at $2.35, up 9.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.65 and dropped to $2.35 before settling in for the closing price of $2.33. LITM’s price has ranged from $1.51 to $18.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -203.20%. With a float of $7.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.84 million.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is 58.19%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -203.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.92 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s (LITM) raw stochastic average was set at 32.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.68 in the near term. At $2.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.08.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 41.59 million, the company has a total of 17,841K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,200 K.