Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is -0.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) stock priced at $47.88, down -2.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.02 and dropped to $46.19 before settling in for the closing price of $48.35. SCCO’s price has ranged from $42.42 to $79.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 15.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.30%. With a float of $85.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $773.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14700 employees.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Southern Copper Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 14,987,600. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $74.94, taking the stock ownership to the 374,966 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 100,000 for $74.97, making the entire transaction worth $7,497,300. This insider now owns 574,966 shares in total.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.95% during the next five years compared to 34.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Southern Copper Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) raw stochastic average was set at 21.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.02 in the near term. At $48.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.28. The third support level lies at $44.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.38 billion, the company has a total of 773,087K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,934 M while annual income is 3,397 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,307 M while its latest quarter income was 432,300 K.