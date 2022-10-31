T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) kicked off at the price of $108.64: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On October 28, 2022, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) opened at $105.93, higher 1.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.74 and dropped to $105.01 before settling in for the closing price of $106.64. Price fluctuations for TROW have ranged from $93.53 to $223.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 12.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.50% at the time writing. With a float of $221.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7529 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.38, operating margin of +49.90, and the pretax margin is +52.07.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 1,509,097. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 11,891 shares at a rate of $126.91, taking the stock ownership to the 136,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 959 for $124.57, making the entire transaction worth $119,466. This insider now owns 12,183 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.16) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +39.14 while generating a return on equity of 35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.36, a number that is poised to hit 1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.74 million, its volume of 2.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.08.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 37.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

There are currently 225,692K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,672 M according to its annual income of 3,083 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,513 M and its income totaled 339,600 K.