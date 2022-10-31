Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 9.34 million

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $3.59, down -2.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.735 and dropped to $3.5501 before settling in for the closing price of $3.76. Over the past 52 weeks, TME has traded in a range of $2.95-$8.86.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 48.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.20%. With a float of $837.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5966 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.35, operating margin of +8.70, and the pretax margin is +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Tencent Music Entertainment Group is 5.61%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.87% during the next five years compared to 104.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.14 million, its volume of 12.85 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 23.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.75 in the near term. At $3.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.38.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.37 billion has total of 1,695,077K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,843 M in contrast with the sum of 469,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,031 M and last quarter income was 128,000 K.