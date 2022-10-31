Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) posted a 3.40% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On October 28, 2022, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) opened at $97.00, lower -0.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.84 and dropped to $94.07 before settling in for the closing price of $98.75. Price fluctuations for TXRH have ranged from $68.58 to $100.37 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 11.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 682.50% at the time writing. With a float of $66.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.81, operating margin of +9.27, and the pretax margin is +8.46.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 128,047. In this transaction GENERAL COUNSEL of this company sold 1,357 shares at a rate of $94.36, taking the stock ownership to the 3,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s CEO, PRESIDENT sold 335 for $95.00, making the entire transaction worth $31,825. This insider now owns 81,212 shares in total.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.01) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +7.08 while generating a return on equity of 24.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 682.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.96% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)

Looking closely at Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.09.

During the past 100 days, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s (TXRH) raw stochastic average was set at 94.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.58. However, in the short run, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $100.34. Second resistance stands at $101.98. The third major resistance level sits at $105.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $90.80.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Key Stats

There are currently 68,168K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,464 M according to its annual income of 245,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,025 M and its income totaled 72,420 K.