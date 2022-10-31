Textron Inc. (TXT) with a beta value of 1.51 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) stock priced at $65.97, up 4.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.74 and dropped to $65.57 before settling in for the closing price of $65.84. TXT’s price has ranged from $57.11 to $79.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 144.40%. With a float of $210.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.31 million.

The firm has a total of 33000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.84, operating margin of +6.98, and the pretax margin is +7.05.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Textron Inc. is 0.53%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 2,160,828. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel and Secy of this company sold 29,752 shares at a rate of $72.63, taking the stock ownership to the 95,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s VP and Corporate Controller sold 2,701 for $72.90, making the entire transaction worth $196,897. This insider now owns 17,362 shares in total.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.98 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.03 while generating a return on equity of 11.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.40% during the next five years compared to 1.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Textron Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.87, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Textron Inc. (TXT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Textron Inc., TXT], we can find that recorded value of 1.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Textron Inc.’s (TXT) raw stochastic average was set at 97.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.77. The third major resistance level sits at $72.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $63.30.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.93 billion, the company has a total of 211,532K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,382 M while annual income is 746,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,154 M while its latest quarter income was 217,000 K.