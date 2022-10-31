The Boeing Company (BA) is -0.40% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $141.16, soaring 2.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $144.73 and dropped to $139.9314 before settling in for the closing price of $139.76. Within the past 52 weeks, BA’s price has moved between $113.02 and $233.94.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -7.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.80%. With a float of $593.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $596.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 142000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.41, operating margin of +0.10, and the pretax margin is -8.08.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Boeing Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 1,044,550. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $208.91, taking the stock ownership to the 7,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Director bought 480 for $208.39, making the entire transaction worth $100,027. This insider now owns 1,632 shares in total.

The Boeing Company (BA) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -6.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.17% during the next five years compared to -23.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

The Boeing Company (BA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Boeing Company (BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) saw its 5-day average volume 12.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 9.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.38.

During the past 100 days, The Boeing Company’s (BA) raw stochastic average was set at 50.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $143.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $145.74 in the near term. At $147.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $150.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.04. The third support level lies at $136.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 83.29 billion based on 593,811K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 62,286 M and income totals -4,202 M. The company made 16,681 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 193,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.