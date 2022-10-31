Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) volume exceeds 7.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

October 28, 2022, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) trading session started at the price of $0.07, that was -8.70% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.07 and dropped to $0.06 before settling in for the closing price of $0.07. A 52-week range for TMBR has been $0.07 – $0.84.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 54.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 72.60%. With a float of $143.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.54 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.76%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.48 million. That was better than the volume of 5.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1015, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2404. However, in the short run, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0676. Second resistance stands at $0.0722. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0750. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0602, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0574. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0528.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

There are 146,525K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.10 million. As of now, sales total 890 K while income totals -10,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -9,500 K.