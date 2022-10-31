Tuya Inc. (TUYA) last year’s performance of -87.63% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 28, 2022, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) opened at $0.8401, higher 7.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.92 and dropped to $0.83 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. Price fluctuations for TUYA have ranged from $0.77 to $7.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -200.00% at the time writing. With a float of $382.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3470 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.33, operating margin of -64.02, and the pretax margin is -57.91.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.92%, while institutional ownership is 34.30%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -58.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tuya Inc. (TUYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Looking closely at Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0819, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7030. However, in the short run, Tuya Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9380. Second resistance stands at $0.9740. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0280. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8480, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7940. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7580.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

There are currently 499,147K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 486.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 302,080 K according to its annual income of -175,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 62,550 K and its income totaled -35,870 K.