Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 18.21% last month.

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) stock priced at $4.19, up 0.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.23 and dropped to $4.00 before settling in for the closing price of $4.20. UEC’s price has ranged from $2.34 to $6.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 126.60%. With a float of $339.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $345.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63 employees.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 45.80%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -13.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Uranium Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) saw its 5-day average volume 8.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 12.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 72.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.30 in the near term. At $4.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.92. The third support level lies at $3.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.45 billion, the company has a total of 365,049K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,160 K while annual income is 5,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80 K while its latest quarter income was 5,450 K.