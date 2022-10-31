Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.21% last month.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $15.27, up 3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.75 and dropped to $15.21 before settling in for the closing price of $15.16. Over the past 52 weeks, UTZ has traded in a range of $12.06-$19.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.00%. With a float of $63.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.17 million.

In an organization with 3469 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Utz Brands Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 307,972. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,678 shares at a rate of $19.64, taking the stock ownership to the 3,277,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Director bought 977 for $12.79, making the entire transaction worth $12,494. This insider now owns 11,920 shares in total.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Utz Brands Inc.’s (UTZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Utz Brands Inc.’s (UTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 45.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.15. However, in the short run, Utz Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.89. Second resistance stands at $16.09. The third major resistance level sits at $16.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.01. The third support level lies at $14.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.12 billion has total of 140,078K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,181 M in contrast with the sum of 20,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 350,150 K and last quarter income was 3,180 K.