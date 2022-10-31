Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is expecting 44.95% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

October 28, 2022, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) trading session started at the price of $4.07, that was 3.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.22 and dropped to $3.95 before settling in for the closing price of $4.03. A 52-week range for VKTX has been $2.02 – $7.05.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -30.90%. With a float of $67.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.50 million.

The firm has a total of 17 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 35.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 111,195. In this transaction Director of this company bought 45,000 shares at a rate of $2.47, taking the stock ownership to the 111,250 shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -24.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Viking Therapeutics Inc., VKTX], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.38. The third major resistance level sits at $4.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.73.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Key Stats

There are 76,688K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 309.09 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -54,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -15,773 K.