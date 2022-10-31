Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) soared 3.38 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) stock priced at $3.59, up 3.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.71 and dropped to $3.515 before settling in for the closing price of $3.55. VMEO’s price has ranged from $3.39 to $35.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.90%. With a float of $149.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1219 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.09, operating margin of -15.58, and the pretax margin is -13.26.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Vimeo Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -13.47 while generating a return on equity of -23.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vimeo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

The latest stats from [Vimeo Inc., VMEO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.4 million was superior to 2.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.83. The third major resistance level sits at $3.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.36.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 590.69 million, the company has a total of 166,194K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 391,680 K while annual income is -52,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 110,980 K while its latest quarter income was -26,500 K.