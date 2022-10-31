Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) volume exceeds 0.65 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 28, 2022, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) opened at $4.85, higher 4.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.135 and dropped to $4.79 before settling in for the closing price of $4.90. Price fluctuations for VUZI have ranged from $3.88 to $16.20 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 44.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.80% at the time writing. With a float of $59.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 106 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.41, operating margin of -301.68, and the pretax margin is -306.70.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vuzix Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 9,636. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $6.42, taking the stock ownership to the 123,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,250 for $5.58, making the entire transaction worth $6,975. This insider now owns 2,820,613 shares in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -306.70 while generating a return on equity of -42.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

The latest stats from [Vuzix Corporation, VUZI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was inferior to 1.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.35. The third major resistance level sits at $5.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.54.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Key Stats

There are currently 63,991K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 313.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,160 K according to its annual income of -40,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,010 K and its income totaled -10,020 K.