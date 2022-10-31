Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) plunged -3.96 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $38.38, down -3.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.38 and dropped to $36.25 before settling in for the closing price of $38.61. Over the past 52 weeks, HCC has traded in a range of $19.49-$41.33.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 23.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 519.60%. With a float of $51.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 417 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.59, operating margin of +28.14, and the pretax margin is +18.88.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. The insider ownership of Warrior Met Coal Inc. is 1.04%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 48,015. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $32.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 8,500 for $34.00, making the entire transaction worth $289,000. This insider now owns 6,545 shares in total.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.5) by -$0.53. This company achieved a net margin of +14.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 519.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s (HCC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s (HCC) raw stochastic average was set at 75.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.22 in the near term. At $39.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.96.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.99 billion has total of 51,654K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,059 M in contrast with the sum of 150,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 625,160 K and last quarter income was 296,990 K.