WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) kicked off at the price of $13.79: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On October 28, 2022, WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) opened at $14.20, lower -3.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.26 and dropped to $13.68 before settling in for the closing price of $14.27. Price fluctuations for WOW have ranged from $12.07 to $22.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -10.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.50% at the time writing. With a float of $53.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.15 million.

The firm has a total of 1500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of WideOpenWest Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 91,442. In this transaction Chief Customer Exper. Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 220,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 22,000 for $18.80, making the entire transaction worth $413,706. This insider now owns 330,208 shares in total.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WideOpenWest Inc., WOW], we can find that recorded value of 0.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, WideOpenWest Inc.’s (WOW) raw stochastic average was set at 17.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.49. The third major resistance level sits at $14.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.98.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Key Stats

There are currently 87,731K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 725,700 K according to its annual income of 770,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 176,100 K and its income totaled 4,000 K.