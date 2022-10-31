Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 16.41 million

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) stock priced at $4.47, down -1.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.49 and dropped to $4.34 before settling in for the closing price of $4.54. AUY’s price has ranged from $3.70 to $6.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -28.40%. With a float of $957.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $961.06 million.

The firm has a total of 5858 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.54, operating margin of +29.10, and the pretax margin is +21.13.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 3.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yamana Gold Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yamana Gold Inc., AUY], we can find that recorded value of 18.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 19.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Yamana Gold Inc.’s (AUY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.58. The third major resistance level sits at $4.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.23.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.38 billion, the company has a total of 961,068K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,815 M while annual income is 147,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 485,600 K while its latest quarter income was 72,100 K.