YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) last year’s performance of 74.03% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.91, plunging -2.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.00 and dropped to $7.5243 before settling in for the closing price of $7.87. Within the past 52 weeks, YPF’s price has moved between $2.82 and $7.99.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 43.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 100.40%. With a float of $193.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.04 million.

The firm has a total of 22032 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of YPF Sociedad Anonima is 99.50%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by $0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.92% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.73, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [YPF Sociedad Anonima, YPF], we can find that recorded value of 2.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) raw stochastic average was set at 93.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.20. The third major resistance level sits at $8.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.97.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.15 billion based on 393,313K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,349 M and income totals 2,700 K. The company made 4,913 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 791,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.