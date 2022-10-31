Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 6,584 M

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $114.13, up 3.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $118.56 and dropped to $114.095 before settling in for the closing price of $113.91. Over the past 52 weeks, YUM has traded in a range of $103.96-$139.85.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.10%. With a float of $284.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.00 million.

In an organization with 36000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.09, operating margin of +31.99, and the pretax margin is +25.43.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Yum! Brands Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 143,734. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,215 shares at a rate of $118.30, taking the stock ownership to the 1,233 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Vice President, Controller sold 4,454 for $118.52, making the entire transaction worth $527,888. This insider now owns 17,266 shares in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +23.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.15% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.23 million. That was better than the volume of 1.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.02.

During the past 100 days, Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.03. However, in the short run, Yum! Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $119.59. Second resistance stands at $121.31. The third major resistance level sits at $124.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $110.67.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.41 billion has total of 284,542K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,584 M in contrast with the sum of 1,575 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,636 M and last quarter income was 224,000 K.