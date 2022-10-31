Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.11%

On October 28, 2022, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) opened at $40.40, higher 0.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.66 and dropped to $40.00 before settling in for the closing price of $41.41. Price fluctuations for YUMC have ranged from $33.55 to $59.25 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 6.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.00% at the time writing. With a float of $402.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $421.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 147000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.83, operating margin of +8.55, and the pretax margin is +13.69.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yum China Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 81,385. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 1,480 shares at a rate of $54.99, taking the stock ownership to the 4,468 shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +10.05 while generating a return on equity of 14.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.33% during the next five years compared to 11.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 560.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

The latest stats from [Yum China Holdings Inc., YUMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.2 million was superior to 2.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.71. The third major resistance level sits at $43.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.39. The third support level lies at $38.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Key Stats

There are currently 419,621K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,853 M according to its annual income of 990,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,128 M and its income totaled 83,000 K.