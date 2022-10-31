Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) last year’s performance of -45.87% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $275.03, up 4.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $288.605 and dropped to $271.72 before settling in for the closing price of $275.29. Over the past 52 weeks, ZBRA has traded in a range of $248.17-$615.00.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.10%. With a float of $50.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.14 million.

The firm has a total of 9800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.68, operating margin of +18.00, and the pretax margin is +17.20.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Zebra Technologies Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 765,735. In this transaction Chief Global Ops & Services of this company sold 2,331 shares at a rate of $328.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,976 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 1,802 for $584.64, making the entire transaction worth $1,053,521. This insider now owns 6,132 shares in total.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.87) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +14.87 while generating a return on equity of 32.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 51.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (ZBRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.20, a number that is poised to hit 4.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zebra Technologies Corporation, ZBRA], we can find that recorded value of 0.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.04.

During the past 100 days, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (ZBRA) raw stochastic average was set at 33.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $284.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $354.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $293.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $299.66. The third major resistance level sits at $310.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $276.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $265.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $260.06.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.26 billion has total of 51,790K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,627 M in contrast with the sum of 837,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,468 M and last quarter income was -98,000 K.