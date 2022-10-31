Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) 20 Days SMA touches -6.21%: The odds favor the bear

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $22.33, up 2.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.18 and dropped to $22.33 before settling in for the closing price of $22.42. Over the past 52 weeks, ZWS has traded in a range of $21.39-$38.31.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -11.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.90%. With a float of $173.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.39, operating margin of +12.15, and the pretax margin is +5.75.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 50,343. In this transaction SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development of this company sold 1,838 shares at a rate of $27.39, taking the stock ownership to the 121,061 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 5,042 for $27.39, making the entire transaction worth $138,100. This insider now owns 235,997 shares in total.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +5.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to -13.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s (ZWS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)

Looking closely at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s (ZWS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.85. However, in the short run, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.28. Second resistance stands at $23.66. The third major resistance level sits at $24.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.99 billion has total of 177,795K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 910,900 K in contrast with the sum of 120,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 284,200 K and last quarter income was 36,400 K.