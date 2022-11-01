$1.83M in average volume shows that American Tower Corporation (AMT) is heading in the right direction

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $201.65, soaring 1.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $209.88 and dropped to $200.70 before settling in for the closing price of $204.71. Within the past 52 weeks, AMT’s price has moved between $178.17 and $294.40.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 49.50%. With a float of $464.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.59 million.

The firm has a total of 6378 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.41, operating margin of +37.88, and the pretax margin is +30.24.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Tower Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 37,941. In this transaction Director of this company sold 150 shares at a rate of $252.94, taking the stock ownership to the 6,421 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Director sold 150 for $254.53, making the entire transaction worth $38,180. This insider now owns 6,571 shares in total.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.96) by $0.99. This company achieved a net margin of +27.44 while generating a return on equity of 55.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.50% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

American Tower Corporation (AMT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Tower Corporation, AMT], we can find that recorded value of 2.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.97.

During the past 100 days, American Tower Corporation’s (AMT) raw stochastic average was set at 27.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $226.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $244.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $211.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $215.10. The third major resistance level sits at $220.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $201.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $196.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $192.79.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 93.62 billion based on 465,587K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,357 M and income totals 2,568 M. The company made 2,674 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 898,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.