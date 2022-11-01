-10.64% percent quarterly performance for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is not indicative of the underlying story

On October 28, 2022, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) opened at $11.90, higher 3.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.335 and dropped to $11.90 before settling in for the closing price of $11.89. Price fluctuations for ACRE have ranged from $9.99 to $16.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 115.30% at the time writing. With a float of $51.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.44 million.

The firm has a total of 2100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.93, operating margin of +74.22, and the pretax margin is +40.21.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 5.66%, while institutional ownership is 47.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 14,563. In this transaction Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of this company sold 935 shares at a rate of $15.57, taking the stock ownership to the 37,531 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Director bought 18,000 for $14.05, making the entire transaction worth $252,920. This insider now owns 36,596 shares in total.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +39.74 while generating a return on equity of 10.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.29% during the next five years compared to 9.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, ACRE], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s (ACRE) raw stochastic average was set at 52.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.62. The third major resistance level sits at $12.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.59.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Key Stats

There are currently 54,438K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 647.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 102,070 K according to its annual income of 60,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,150 K and its income totaled 10,030 K.