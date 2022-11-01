10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) average volume reaches $1.13M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) stock priced at $26.99, down -0.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.83 and dropped to $26.59 before settling in for the closing price of $27.38. TXG’s price has ranged from $23.81 to $187.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.20%. With a float of $90.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1239 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.89, operating margin of -10.79, and the pretax margin is -10.95.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of 10x Genomics Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 34,734. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 987 shares at a rate of $35.19, taking the stock ownership to the 58,092 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,715 for $35.19, making the entire transaction worth $95,544. This insider now owns 966,102 shares in total.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.87 while generating a return on equity of -7.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 10x Genomics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Looking closely at 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.53. However, in the short run, 10x Genomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.81. Second resistance stands at $28.44. The third major resistance level sits at $29.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.33.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.03 billion, the company has a total of 112,845K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 490,490 K while annual income is -58,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 114,610 K while its latest quarter income was -64,460 K.