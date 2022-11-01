2.33% volatility in Genuine Parts Company (GPC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $177.94, down -0.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $179.805 and dropped to $176.90 before settling in for the closing price of $178.86. Over the past 52 weeks, GPC has traded in a range of $115.63-$179.63.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 4.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 451.00%. With a float of $137.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 52000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.61, operating margin of +6.92, and the pretax margin is +6.36.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Genuine Parts Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.03) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +4.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 451.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.60% during the next five years compared to 6.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genuine Parts Company’s (GPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

The latest stats from [Genuine Parts Company, GPC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.24 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.10.

During the past 100 days, Genuine Parts Company’s (GPC) raw stochastic average was set at 96.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $158.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $179.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $181.09. The third major resistance level sits at $182.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $176.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $175.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $173.67.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.53 billion has total of 141,161K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,871 M in contrast with the sum of 898,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,675 M and last quarter income was 312,360 K.