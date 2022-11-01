$2.82M in average volume shows that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is heading in the right direction

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $44.50, down -2.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.045 and dropped to $43.88 before settling in for the closing price of $45.17. Over the past 52 weeks, AEM has traded in a range of $36.69-$67.14.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.40%. With a float of $455.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $456.27 million.

The firm has a total of 6810 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.74) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.74% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (AEM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 494.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, AEM], we can find that recorded value of 2.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (AEM) raw stochastic average was set at 41.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.46. The third major resistance level sits at $45.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.92 billion has total of 455,734K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,824 M in contrast with the sum of 543,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,581 M and last quarter income was 275,850 K.