-27.88% percent quarterly performance for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On October 31, 2022, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) opened at $21.83, higher 2.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.71 and dropped to $21.39 before settling in for the closing price of $21.90. Price fluctuations for RUN have ranged from $16.80 to $60.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.80% at the time writing. With a float of $199.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.13 million.

The firm has a total of 11383 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.34, operating margin of -40.08, and the pretax margin is -60.33.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 1,868,138. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $24.91, taking the stock ownership to the 1,449,459 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 172 for $27.26, making the entire transaction worth $4,689. This insider now owns 148,336 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.82% during the next five years compared to -20.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sunrun Inc. (RUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sunrun Inc., RUN], we can find that recorded value of 8.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.52. The third major resistance level sits at $24.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.38.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

There are currently 212,104K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,610 M according to its annual income of -79,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 584,580 K and its income totaled -12,430 K.