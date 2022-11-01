-29.52% percent quarterly performance for H World Group Limited (HTHT) is not indicative of the underlying story

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $27.42, plunging -2.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.83 and dropped to $26.96 before settling in for the closing price of $27.90. Within the past 52 weeks, HTHT’s price has moved between $21.84 and $49.13.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 80.10%. With a float of $36.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.87 million.

The firm has a total of 24384 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Lodging industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of H World Group Limited is 56.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.37) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.28% during the next five years compared to -15.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Trading Performance Indicators

H World Group Limited (HTHT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -4.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of H World Group Limited (HTHT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [H World Group Limited, HTHT], we can find that recorded value of 2.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.22.

During the past 100 days, H World Group Limited’s (HTHT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.16. The third major resistance level sits at $28.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.88.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.52 billion based on 321,819K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,006 M and income totals -73,000 K. The company made 504,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -52,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.