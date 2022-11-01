3.69% volatility in SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 31, 2022, SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) opened at $7.88, higher 6.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.91 and dropped to $7.06 before settling in for the closing price of $6.83. Price fluctuations for SXC have ranged from $5.72 to $9.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 3.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 94.20% at the time writing. With a float of $82.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 279 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.96, operating margin of +9.72, and the pretax margin is +4.61.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Coking Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SunCoke Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 54,982. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 8,566 shares at a rate of $6.42, taking the stock ownership to the 147,510 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,844 for $6.49, making the entire transaction worth $37,900. This insider now owns 156,076 shares in total.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +2.98 while generating a return on equity of 8.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s (SXC) raw stochastic average was set at 70.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.76 in the near term. At $8.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.06.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Key Stats

There are currently 83,391K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 595.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,456 M according to its annual income of 43,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 501,900 K and its income totaled 18,000 K.