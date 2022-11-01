4.58% volatility in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) stock priced at $6.89, down -5.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.97 and dropped to $6.63 before settling in for the closing price of $7.20. HBI’s price has ranged from $6.91 to $18.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 2.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 832.70%. With a float of $345.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 59000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.01, operating margin of +13.67, and the pretax margin is +8.54.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Hanesbrands Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 28,065. In this transaction GC, Corp Sec and CCO of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $9.36, taking the stock ownership to the 3,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $9.11, making the entire transaction worth $18,220. This insider now owns 26,913 shares in total.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.66 while generating a return on equity of 68.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 832.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.00% during the next five years compared to 1.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hanesbrands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) saw its 5-day average volume 11.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Hanesbrands Inc.’s (HBI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.98 in the near term. At $7.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.30.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.43 billion, the company has a total of 348,942K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,801 M while annual income is 77,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,513 M while its latest quarter income was 92,100 K.