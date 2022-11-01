47.89% percent quarterly performance for Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) traded down -4.75% from the previous trading dayat the closing price of $2.95. Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has traded in a range of $1.47-$15.12.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 38.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 50.80%. With a float of $228.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.92 million.

The firm has a total of 980 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 45.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 700,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $3.50, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Director sold 400,000 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,440,000. This insider now owns 36,488 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amyris Inc., AMRS], we can find that recorded value of 5.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.19. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.37.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 819.48 million has total of 323,439K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 341,820 K in contrast with the sum of -270,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 65,210 K and last quarter income was -110,010 K.