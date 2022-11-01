-5.36% percent quarterly performance for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) stock priced at $197.84, up 0.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $206.24 and dropped to $197.20 before settling in for the closing price of $200.82. TEAM’s price has ranged from $159.54 to $483.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 34.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.10%. With a float of $145.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8813 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.06, operating margin of -3.34, and the pretax margin is -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Atlassian Corporation Plc is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 1,694,720. In this transaction Co-CEO, Co-Founder of this company sold 8,614 shares at a rate of $196.74, taking the stock ownership to the 370,402 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for $196.74, making the entire transaction worth $1,694,714. This insider now owns 370,402 shares in total.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 38.15% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atlassian Corporation Plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.97 million, its volume of 1.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.09.

During the past 100 days, Atlassian Corporation Plc’s (TEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 29.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $226.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $241.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $206.91 in the near term. At $211.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $215.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $197.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $193.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $188.83.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 50.96 billion, the company has a total of 254,927K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,803 M while annual income is -614,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 759,840 K while its latest quarter income was -105,460 K.