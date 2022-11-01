5.90% volatility in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $55.40, soaring 4.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.45 and dropped to $55.2346 before settling in for the closing price of $55.79. Within the past 52 weeks, WYNN’s price has moved between $50.20 and $99.00.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -2.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.70%. With a float of $103.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26950 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 132,274. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $66.14, taking the stock ownership to the 6,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $67.11, making the entire transaction worth $134,220. This insider now owns 8,781 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.72, a number that is poised to hit -1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) saw its 5-day average volume 4.36 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.57.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 33.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.42 in the near term. At $60.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.99.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.34 billion based on 113,730K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,764 M and income totals -755,790 K. The company made 908,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -130,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.