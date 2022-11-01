$512.43K in average volume shows that Innovid Corp. (CTV) is heading in the right direction

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) traded up 11.31% from the previous trading dayat the closing price of $3.36. Over the past 52 weeks, CTV has traded in a range of $1.62-$10.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -991.10%. With a float of $110.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 396 employees.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Innovid Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -991.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Innovid Corp.’s (CTV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innovid Corp. (CTV)

Looking closely at Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Innovid Corp.’s (CTV) raw stochastic average was set at 76.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.96. However, in the short run, Innovid Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.91. Second resistance stands at $4.09. The third major resistance level sits at $4.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.87.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 483.54 million has total of 132,092K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 90,290 K in contrast with the sum of -11,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,090 K and last quarter income was 4,300 K.