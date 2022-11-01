6.35% volatility in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) last month: This is a red flag warning

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) on Monday, plunging -4.58% from the previous trading dayat the closing price of $7.64. Within the past 52 weeks, FLWS’s price has moved between $5.82 and $35.72.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 13.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -74.70%. With a float of $24.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.65 million.

In an organization with 4700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 153,000. In this transaction President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $6.12, taking the stock ownership to the 245,266 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $13.82, making the entire transaction worth $13,820. This insider now owns 57,737 shares in total.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -7.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) raw stochastic average was set at 26.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.17. However, in the short run, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.56. Second resistance stands at $7.83. The third major resistance level sits at $8.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 447.02 million based on 64,538K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,208 M and income totals 29,610 K. The company made 485,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.