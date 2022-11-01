6.65% volatility in Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 31, 2022, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) opened at $3.10, higher 7.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.34 and dropped to $3.0601 before settling in for the closing price of $3.09. Price fluctuations for CRON have ranged from $2.57 to $6.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 166.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -418.00% at the time writing. With a float of $198.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $376.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 626 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -29.58, operating margin of -264.55, and the pretax margin is -525.05.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cronos Group Inc. is 47.22%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -531.48 while generating a return on equity of -25.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -418.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) saw its 5-day average volume 2.05 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Cronos Group Inc.’s (CRON) raw stochastic average was set at 71.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.41 in the near term. At $3.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.85.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Key Stats

There are currently 378,275K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 74,440 K according to its annual income of -396,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,060 K and its income totaled -20,220 K.