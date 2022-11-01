6.90% percent quarterly performance for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is not indicative of the underlying story

October 31, 2022, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) trading session started at the price of $5.65, that was 3.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.935 and dropped to $5.65 before settling in for the closing price of $5.69. A 52-week range for IONQ has been $4.16 – $35.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -76.80%. With a float of $170.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 97 employees.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IonQ Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 47.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 8,421. In this transaction Chief Scientist of this company sold 1,548 shares at a rate of $5.44, taking the stock ownership to the 6,618,648 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,058 for $5.44, making the entire transaction worth $16,636. This insider now owns 827,311 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 30.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 176.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Looking closely at IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), its last 5-days average volume was 2.48 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 38.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.02. However, in the short run, IonQ Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.00. Second resistance stands at $6.11. The third major resistance level sits at $6.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.43.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

There are 198,140K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.13 billion. As of now, sales total 2,100 K while income totals -106,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,610 K while its last quarter net income were -1,650 K.