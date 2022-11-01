$739.04K in average volume shows that PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) is heading in the right direction

October 31, 2022, PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) trading session started at the price of $15.95, that was 2.16% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.755 and dropped to $15.87 before settling in for the closing price of $16.17. A 52-week range for PRG has been $12.11 – $50.79.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -3.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.70%. With a float of $49.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2023 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.76, operating margin of +12.45, and the pretax margin is +12.26.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PROG Holdings Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 9,857. In this transaction General Counsel and Corp Sec of this company bought 618 shares at a rate of $15.95, taking the stock ownership to the 34,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for $19.39, making the entire transaction worth $48,475. This insider now owns 38,523 shares in total.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.42) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +9.10 while generating a return on equity of 29.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)

Looking closely at PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, PROG Holdings Inc.’s (PRG) raw stochastic average was set at 27.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.47. However, in the short run, PROG Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.89. Second resistance stands at $17.27. The third major resistance level sits at $17.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.12.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) Key Stats

There are 54,043K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 811.63 million. As of now, sales total 2,678 M while income totals 243,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 649,440 K while its last quarter net income were 19,480 K.